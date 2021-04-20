How has the pandemic affected your metabolism?

Nearly one in five believe their metabolism has slowed during the COVID-19 crisis — and more than half are convinced that the crisis has altered their metabolism for good.

That's according to a recent survey of 2,000 people, which asked respondents to describe how living through the pandemic has physically affected not just their health but their relationship to their own physical bodies.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of V Shred Fitness, the survey also suggests that this confusion may be linked to how much the pandemic has disrupted their usual level of activity.