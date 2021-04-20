Vaccines in numbers: 33 million receive first dose

Here is a look at all the latest figures behind the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme.A total of 36,447,797 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between December 8 and April 19, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 300,720 on the previous day.NHS England said 27,713,634 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 85,055 on the previous day, while 8,734,163 were a second dose, an increase of 215,665.