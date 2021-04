Some people fail to get second COVID-19 shot

DROPPED OFF DRAMATICALLY ADRIVE-UP SITES LIKE THIS ONEHERE IN PEARL.AND NOW THE CDC REPORTING THAT8% OF THOSE PEOPLE WHO CAME INTO GET THEIR FIRST SHOT HAD NOTGONE BACK TO GET THEIR SECONDONE.JEFF MYERS HAS GOTTEN ONECOVID-19 SHOT ALREADY.NOT THE SECOND ONE YET.I GOTTA GET IT.THERE’S NO OTHER CHOICE, YOUKNOW.I HAVE TO MY HEALTH IS YOU KNOW.WITH THE HEART CONDITION ANDTYPE 1 DIABETES.I HAVE TO GET IT THE CDCREPORTING THAT SOME 8% OF THEPEOPLE HAVE GOTTEN THE FIRST OFTHE TWO SHOT VACCINE DOSE OFEITHER MODERNA OR PFIZER HAVENOT RETURNED FOR THE SECOND.I DON’T KNOW.IS PROCRASTINATING I GUESS?ARE YOU RELUCTANT YOU HAVEDOUBTS?AND I HAVE NOT HAD MY SHIRT.WHY NOT?I’M NOT A VACCINE TYPE PERSON.I DIDN’T EVEN I NEVER DONE THEFLU SHOT.I THINK SOME PEOPLE MAY BEMISUNDERSTANDING DR. MARK HORNWITH THE MISSISSIPPI STATEMEDICAL ASSOCIATION SAYS THEREIS MEDICAL BENEFIT FROM GETTINGTHE FIRST TO THE TWO SHOT DOSEOF MODERNA OR PFIZER VACCINES,BUT IT DOES NOT PROVIDE THEAMOUNT OF PROTECTION THAT COULDCOME BY GETTING THE SECOND SHOTAS WELL.THE BULK OF THE BENEFIT COMES INTHAT FIRST NOTES AND THAT’SRIGHT.IT DOESN’T MEAN YOU DON’T NEEDTHE SECOND DOSE.THE SECOND DOSE REALLY KIND OFPUTS THE FINISHING TOUCHES ONTHE BENEFIT THAT COMES FROM THEVACCINE.THAT’S HOW YOU GET TO THAT 95 ORSO PERCENT.MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS SAY IT ISA TROUBLING TRIM BECAUSE ITBASICALLY DOUBLES THE AMOUNT OFPEOPLE WHO DID NOT COME BACK FORTHAT SECOND SHOT AT THE START OFTHE PANDEMIC NOW ACCORDING TOTHE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT THELATEST NUMBERS.WE DO HAVE 1.6 MILLION PEOPLE INTHE STATE HAVE GOTTEN AT LEASTONE SHOT 760,000 ARE CONSIDEREDFULLY VACCINATED LEAVING SOMEROOM TO WORRY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENSTO THAT REMAINING 400,000 OR