Maharashtra govt took decision to use imported vaccines Sputnik V, Pfizer: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 20 informed that the state government has not yet received any letter from Centre about vaccination program for those above 18 years.

However, CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that vaccination drive will be conducted in full swing.

"Decision has been taken to use imported vaccines Sputnik V, Pfizer," said Rajesh Tope.