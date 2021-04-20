Esme Murphy Recaps Derek Chauvin's Trial Ahead Of Verdict
The jury reached a verdict Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck (5:27).

WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021