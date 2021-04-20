New Yorkers React As Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty In George Floyd's Death

After 10 hours of deliberations, the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd.
Crowds in New York City reacted to the verdict Tuesday; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
After 10 hours of deliberations, the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd.
Crowds in New York City reacted to the verdict Tuesday; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs Tuesday (4/20). A jury found Chauvin..
Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd's Death