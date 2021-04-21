Pittsburghers March Across City After Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty

Pittsburghers gathered at Freedom Corner and began marching after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.
KDKA's Royce Jones has more.
After 10 hours of deliberations, the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George..
Minneapolis and other U.S. cities were ramping up security measures on Monday, girding for possible protests after a jury delivers..