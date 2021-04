How sentencing will work for Chauvin

AGAIN -- CHAUVIN WASCONVICTED ON THREECOUNTS....BUT SENTENCING WON'TBE FOR ANOTHER 8-WEEKS.I-TEAM REPORTERJESSICA MCMASTERSHOWS US WHAT THEJUDGE COULD BEFACTORING IN -- BEFOREDECIDING CHAUVIN'S FATE.DEREK CHAUVIN COULDSPEND UP TO 40 YEARS INPRISON, BUT HE'S LIKELYTO RECEIVE LESS TIME.BECAUSE THE JURORSFOUND CHAUVIN GUILTYON ALL THREE CHARGES,HE WILL ONLY SERVE TIMEFOR THE MOST SERIOUSOF THE COUNTS, WHICH ISTHE SECOND DEGREEUNINTENTIONAL MURDER.UNDER MINNESOTA'SGUIDELINES, THEPRESUMPTIVE SENTENCEFOR A PERSON WITH NOCRIMINAL HISOTRY, EACHMURDER CHARGE CARRIES12 AND A HALF YEARS- BUTTHE STATE IS ASKING FORA HIGHER SENTENCE.CHAUVIN ALSOCONSENTED TO WHAT ISCALLED A BLAKELYWAIVER.

THIS MEANS HEHAS ELECTED TO HAVETHE JUDGE DECIDEAGGREVATED FACTORS ASOPPOSED TO THE JURY.I TALKED WITH DEFENSEATTORNEY PAULMORRISON ABOUT WHATTHIS COULD MEAN AS FARAS CHAUVIN'SSENTENCING GOES.PAUL MORRISON / DEFENSEATTORNEYIn case the jury very clearlysaid that we're going toconvict you of everything thatwe think you deserve beingconvicted.

And I think thelikelihood, based on thatthinking that the jury is goingto find that there areaggravating factors asprobably very likely so he'srolling the dice as the guysalways do, hoping that thatjudge is going to say you knowwhat you got convicted of allthese crimes, you're going tobe serving a lengthy sentenceI am not going to find thatthere are aggravatingcircumstances which a judgehas the right to do.