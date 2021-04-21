Activists Hope Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Will Be Catalyst For Change

For activists fighting for racial justice, the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial marks a small victory in the battle for police reform.
For some like Williams, a triple guilty signals the start of change.
For activists fighting for racial justice, the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial marks a small victory in the battle for police reform.
For some like Williams, a triple guilty signals the start of change.
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three counts of murder in George Floyd trial.
Demonstrators gathered around the Colorado Capitol Building to celebrate the guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin.