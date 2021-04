Crowds outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, also known as the George Floyd Square, welcomed the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict on April 20.

Crowds outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, also known as the George Floyd Square, welcomed the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict on April 20.

The crowds began celebrating as news broke that Derek Chauvin had been found guilty of George Floyd's murder.

A band was seen playing music as the news of the verdict filtered through.