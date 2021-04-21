What's next after the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict?
We speak with Alford Young Jr., a professor of sociology and AfroAmerican and African Studies at U-M, to find out.
Detroiters are reacting to the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
