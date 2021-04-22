LeBron James Explains Now-Deleted Tweet About Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter to address why he deleted a post about the police killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

The deleted post featured a picture of police officer Nicholas Reardon, who shot Bryant four times, with the caption, "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.".

I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate - , LeBron James, via Twitter.

This isn’t about one officer.

It’s about the entire system, LeBron James, via Twitter.

The shooting occurred on April 20 in Columbus, Ohio, after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

In response to the Chauvin verdict, James responded with one word: “Accountability.”