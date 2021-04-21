New Yorkers Take To The Streets After Chauvin Verdict

The Derek Chauvin verdict prompted demonstrations across New York City, including at the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
The Derek Chauvin verdict prompted demonstrations across New York City, including at the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
New York: Demonstrators rally after former police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in death of George Floyd
Hundreds gathered in Times Square on Tuesday to celebrate Derek Chauvin being found guilty in George Floyd's murder and to call for..