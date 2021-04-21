Free Navalny protest marches erupt across Russia

Demonstrations were called to be held in more than 100 cities.

Protests calling for the release of jailed opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, erupted across Russia this evening (April 21).

Protests calling for the release of jailed opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, erupted across Russia this evening (April 21).

Demonstrations were called to be held in more than 100 cities.

The biggest ones were expected to be in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Ahead of the planned rallies, police have arrested some major supporters of Navalny and closed central areas in different cities.

This footage shows a march in the city of Vladivostok.