Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Dow Movers: DIS, NKE

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Movers: DIS, NKE
Dow Movers: DIS, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.

Year to date, Nike has lost about 8.9% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.

Year to date, Nike has lost about 8.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.0%.

Walt Disney is lower by about 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 1.2% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: NKE, IBM

Dow Movers: NKE, IBM

Market News Video

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones..

Explore

You might like

More coverage

Dow Movers: NKE, WBA

Dow Movers: NKE, WBA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial..

Market News Video