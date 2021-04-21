Dow Movers: DIS, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.
Year to date, Nike has lost about 8.9% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.0%.
Walt Disney is lower by about 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 1.2% on the day.
