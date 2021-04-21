Dust storm engulfs planes at Delhi airport in India

This is the moment a dust storm engulfed planes at Delhi airport in India on Tuesday (April 20).

Footage shows the terrifying scene as dark brown clouds whipped through the apron at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Visibility was reduced to just a few metres and flights were delayed while they waited for the dust storm to pass.

Aircraft already preparing to land at the airport had to hold their position in the sky until the torrential weather had subsided.