Brighton chief on ESL: ‘An extraordinary 72 hours’

The chief executive of Brighton and Hove Albion has described the announcement of a European Super League, and the decision of the ‘big six’ English clubs to withdraw, as “an extraordinary 72 hours”.

Paul Barber said the Premier League and the FA need to look “very carefully at their own rules” to make sure football fans and clubs are protected.

Report by Jonesia.

