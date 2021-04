Power knocked out on Haywood Road after untility pole crash

TOMORROW.WELL, DUKE POWER SAYS THAT 1,000OF ITS CUSTOMERS LOST POWER THISAFTERNOON.THIS HAPPENED IN THE HAYWOODROAD AREA.DUKE SAYS THAT A CAR HIT THISPOWER POLE ON BIRDLAND DRIVE ATAIRPORT ROAD.A TRACTOR-TRAILER WAS STUCKTHERE SINCE THE POWER LINES FELLACROSS IT MOST BUSINESSESRESTAURANTS AND HOMES IN THEAREA WERE WITHOUT POWER FORABOUT TWO HOURS, BUT ABOUT 100CUSTOMERS DID HAVE TO WAI