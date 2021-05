Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

NEGLIGENCE ON HIS PART.ELEVEN-PERCENT BELIEVE HISACTIONS WERE AN ACCIDENT.The investigation, I amannouncing today will assesswhether the Minneapolis PoliceDepartment, engages in a patternor practice of using excessiveforce, including duringprotests."ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLANDANNOUNCED HE WILL LAUNCH ANINVESTIGATION INTO POLICINGPRACTICES IN MINNESOTA FOLLOWINGTHE GUILTY VERDICT IN THE GEORGEFLOYD MURDER TRIAL.

THE KILLINGOF GEORGE FLOYD SPARKE