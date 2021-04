NAACP president speaks out after Chauvin verdict

16 WAPT'S ERIN PICKENSGOT HIS REACTION TO THEVERDICT.3:59 4:06 (:07EP: DID YOU THINK IT WOULD GOTHIS WAY?DJ: I WASN'T HOLDING OUTHOPE IT WOULD GO EITHER WAY,I WAS BRACING FOR THOUTCOME AS WE FOCUDERRICK JOHNSON WAS INMINNESOTA AS THE JURY IN THEDEREK CHAUVIN MURDER TRIALDELIBERATED HIS FATE.JOHNSON SAYS COMING BACKWITH A GUILTY VERDICT ON THETHREE CHARGES AGAINSTCHAUVIN IS GOOD-- BUT THEWORK FOR CHANGE AND JUSTICECONTINUES.5:05 5:10 (:05"MY TEAM AND I TRAVELED TOTHE GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL.WE MET WITH MEMBERS OF THECOMMUNITY, WE MET WITH THEFAMILY.(((BUTT))5:41 5:48 (:07)"THE MOST BENEFICIAL PARTOF THAT TRIP WAS MEETINGWITH THE POLICE CHIEF, WHOIS OUTSTANDING AS HE MAKESTHE NECESSARY REFORMS."EP: JOHNSON SAYS THAT'S THEBEGINNING OF BUILDINGTRUST.9:06 9:14 (:08)"YOU BUILD TRUST BY HAVINGACCOUNTABILITY THATINDIVIDUALS SHOULD BEOPERATING ABOVE THE LAW."7:06 7:31 (:25EP: "WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SEELAW ENFORCEMENT INMISSISSIPPI LEARN FROMTHIS VERDICT AND CHANGE ASFAR AS POLICY ANDPROCEDURE, EVEN ON THESTATE LEVEL EVENDJ: "WE HAVE TO TRAIN ANDSUPPORT OFFICERS TODEESCALATE INCIDENTS.

ONEISSUE IS BEING PULLED OVERFOR A MISDEMEANOR CHARGE,AT BEST, SHOULD NOT BE ANINDICTMENT ON YOUR LIFE."EP: JOHNSON SAYS IT GOESBACK TO ACCOUNTABILITY.12:20 12:30 (:10)"AND IF WE GET BAD ACTORS, WEWILL BE ABLE TO HOLD THEMACCOUNTABLE AND WE CAN GETTHEM OUT OF THE SYSTEM SO