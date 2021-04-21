San Jose NAACP, Church Leaders React To Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Civil rights leaders in San Jose reacted to news of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in the trial over the killing of George Floyd.
Wilson Walker was there.
Civil rights leaders in San Jose reacted to news of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in the trial over the killing of George Floyd.
Wilson Walker was there.
Former officer Derek Chauvin convicted in death of George Floyd.
Philadelphia-area officials, leaders and organizations are reacting to the conviction on Tuesday of Minneapolis police officer..