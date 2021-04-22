How High Court slammed Centre on Delhi hospitals’ Oxygen SOS, The 5 Key Observations

Delhi High Court lashed the Centre for depleting oxygen supply at private hospitals in the national capital.

The hearing was on a petition filed by Max Healthcare which runs several hospitals in Delhi.

Max claimed they had oxygen stock for just 8 hours at Vaishali and Gurgaon facilities.

Delhi High Court tore into the centre over its handling of the city's oxygen crisis.

Central govt ordered to urgently supply oxygen to six Max hospitals in Delhi.

The 6 Max Hospitals covered under the order have over 1,400 Covid-19 patients.