People call for less police funding at taxpayer night

AND WMAR2 NEWSKADHIM SAT IN ON THE MEETINGTO LEARN HOW MEMBERS OF THECOMMUNITY WANT THE MONEYSPENT.Take pkg City leaders startedout by laying out theframework of the $3.6 billion2022 budget.

Mayor BrandonScott saID increased pensionsand health care costs aredriving the police departmenshare of the budget up.

MayorBrandon Scott (D) BaltimoreCity 6:14-6:34“This does notreflect the direction that Iwant to and that we will movein the future.

Earlier thismonth I announced that we willbe picking up on the work westarted last year.Establishing an advisory groupthat will develop a five yearplan on how we can responsiblyreduce the police departmentsburden on the budget” Rightoff the bat the people wantedthe over half a Billiondollars in funding for thePolice department reduced.Almost every speaker WANTED atleast $100 million removedfrom the police budget.

Voice:Amanda DeStefano 45:56-46:04“We already have the highestper capita cost of police inthe country.

We are continuingto increase funding for thatdepartment at the detriment ofother departments” Voice oBarbara Hauck 1:24:18-1:24:32“The role of police in oursociety is far to expansive.There is no good reason tosend a person with a gun andarrest powers to handle avictim of gender basedviolence or any othersituation where a crime hasalready occurred” The cityhas felt the effects of thepandemic.

IT actually reducEDthe budget by around $243million from last year.

BUTPeople wanted more funding feducation and housing.

Voiceof: Jocelyn Providence1:54:26-1:54:35“City schoolshave been underfunded for longenough.

We must set aprecedent now that BaltimoreCity Public schools fullyneeds to be funded” Voice oAlgeria Onyinye11:44:57-11:45:07“There havebeen many studies showingadequate education, affordablestable housing , a living wageand access to health servicesare better at reducing andpreventing violence and harmthan police or prisons” Andanother common topic wascreating an LGBTQ office andfunding for organizations likeBaltimore Safe Haven.

Voiceof: Elizabeth Rossi1:16:20-1:16:30“For financialsupport for LQBTQ folksexperiencing homelessness.Access to a building from thecity.

Voice of: Elizabeth Rossi 1:16:20-1:16:30"For financial support for LQBTQ folks experiencing homelessness. Access to a building from the city. Grant funds for trans lead organizations to provide direct services and the creation of an LQBTQ office in City Hall" In Baltimore Eddie Kadhim WMAR2 News.