Watch: ‘Oxygen Express’ reaches Visakhapatnam; will supply oxygen to Maharashtra

The first Oxygen Express arrived at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Vizag Steel Plant in the early hours of Thursday.

Oxygen will be filled into seven empty cryogenic tankers which will deliver oxygen to Maharashtra.

Each of tanker with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tonnes, would take nearly 20 to 24 hours to complete the process of filling, weighing and safety checks as per protocol.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients.

Several states have been reporting a surge in demand for medical oxygen and beds for Covid patients.

