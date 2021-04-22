US man builds his own outdoor gym using weights he purchased from neighbour

A man from Los Angeles, California, built his very own outdoor gym using old weights he purchased from his neighbour.

A man from Los Angeles, California, built his very own outdoor gym using old weights he purchased from his neighbour.

Eddy De Luca, 23, who recently moves to Texas, filmed as he constructed his gym in just over a week.

Footage filmed between April 29 and May 7 in 2020 shows De Luca clean $70 worth of weights he bought from his neighbour.

He then constructed a bench for the bench press exercise.

De Luca said: "Two months into quarantine with gyms shut down and not much going on, I stumbled upon rusty weights sitting in my next-door neighbour's yard and knew I found gold.

"I offered to buy them off of my neighbour for more money but the most she would take was $70.

"I got to work right away with just a quick rinse then tried various methods to get the rust off - acid wash, hand scrub, wire wheel, and Coca-Cola.

"I then coated the weights with black Rustoleum paint.

I bought my floor mats at Walmart and built my own bench press with $20 worth of wood from Lowe’s."