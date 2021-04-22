Real Madrid: European Super League, project is 'on standby'

Real Madrid's president insists the European super league is still on standby..The team is yet to officially pull out of the competition and Florentino Perez says it's 'completely wrong' to believe the project is over.Al Jazeera’s Andy Richardson
Super League: Real Madrid and Barcelona the two football clubs still left standing as UEFA ponders punishment
New Zealand Herald
The two Milan giants and Atletico Madrid followed all six English Premier League clubs in pulling out of the European Super League..