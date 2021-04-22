Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 23, 2021

Dow Movers: DOW, BA

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Movers: DOW, BA
Dow Movers: DOW, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%.

Year to date, Boeing registers a 11.1% gain.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%.

Year to date, Boeing registers a 11.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 4.2%.

Dow is showing a gain of 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.7%, and Visa, trading up 0.7% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: DIS, NKE

Dow Movers: DIS, NKE

Market News Video

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..

Explore

You might like

More coverage

Dow Movers: JPM, GS

Dow Movers: JPM, GS

Market News Video

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial..