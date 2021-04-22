Dow Movers: DOW, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%.
Year to date, Boeing registers a 11.1% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 4.2%.
Dow is showing a gain of 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.7%, and Visa, trading up 0.7% on the day.
