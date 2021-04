Starmer: 'This is government by WhatsApp and it's wrong'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is “very important that the prime minister comes clean and discloses all of the contacts he's had." It comes after an internal inquiry into the leak of private text messages between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and billionaire Sir James Dyson over the tax status of his employees.

Report by Patelr.

