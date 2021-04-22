Ajay Devgn Backs Out Of YRF's Superhero Film

Last year, reports had been doing teh rounds that Ajay Devgn would collaborate with Aditya Chopra for a superhero flick.

It was also said that he would play the super villain and debutant Ahaan Pandey would play the hero.

However, it now looks like he has backed out of the project.

In other news, one of TV's favourite bahu, Divyanka Tripathi might be seen doing some daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Its rumoured that she has given her nod for teh reality show, but there is no official confirmation.