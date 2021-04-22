Skip to main content
ARMY of pigeons intimidatingly follow Las Vegas family with McDonald's across park

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Nick, his daughter, and his finance went to Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada to have a McDonald's picnic.

He turns around and shows an army of pigeons following them in this fowl clip from January 15.

