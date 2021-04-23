California Public Universities to Require COVID-19 Vaccination

UC and CSU administrators say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all on-campus students, faculty and staff beginning this fall.
Andria Borba reports.
(4-22-21)
Two of the nation's largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff..
"I know my mom got the same shot and she seems to be doing just fine," said Coleman Benton, a Chico resident.