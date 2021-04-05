California to Bring Back Indoor Concerts in April

California to Bring Back Indoor Concerts in April.

California state officials have announced their intent to allow the resumption of large, indoor events in the state.

.

Starting April 15, indoor concerts and performances will be allowed to resume with certain limitations.

.

Large gatherings, both public and private, will also be allowed to resume.

.

Restrictions regarding capacity will vary depending on California’s tiered reopening system, which relies on color codes to identify COVID-19 risk.

.

California counties are divided into purple, red, orange and yellow zones, with purple being the most restrictive and yellow the least restrictive.

.

Venues can increase their allowed capacity if they require all attendees to get tested for COVID-19 or provide proof of full vaccination.

Venues with a capacity below 1,500 people are limited to 10 percent in red zones (25 percent with test or vaccine requirements).

15 percent in orange zones (35 percent) and 25 percent in yellow zones (50 percent).

Venues with a capacity above 1,501 people are limited to 20 percent in red zones and must require testing or proof of vaccination.

Capacity is limited to 10 percent in orange zones (35 percent with requirements) and 10 percent in yellow zones (50 percent)