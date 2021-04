Rita Moreno Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It Documentary Movie

Rita Moreno Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It Documentary Movie Trailer HD Trailer - Plot synopsis: A look at the life and 70 plus year career of Rita Moreno from her humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to her success on Broadway and in Hollywood where she broke down barriers, fought for representation, and forged a path for new generations of artists.

Directed by Mariem Perez Riera release date June 18, 2021 (in theaters)