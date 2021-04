Police Shoot Man Wanted In Murder Of Jaslyn Adams, 7, After They Say He Tried To Carjack Family On Eisenhower

The police Gang Unit had been surveilling the suspect in a western suburb and began pursuing him when he took off, only to confront and shoot him when he crashed the vehicle he was driving and tried to carjack a family on the expressway, according to police Supt.

David Brown.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.