25 dead in 24 hours, 60 at risk: Sir Ganga Ram hospital sounds alarm

At least 25 Covid-19 patients died at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Officials at the hospital said that the lives of another 60 such patients were at risk.

This comes amid a serious crisis of oxygen and beds unfolding in the national capital.

Meanwhile, oxygen tankers arrived at Ganga Ram hospital following an SOS to the government.

Hospital officials had said only 5 hours of oxygen left & requested more supply.

According to officials, hospital authorities are resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs.

Ganga Ram Hospital has over 500 Covid patients, including 150 on high flow oxygen support.

Several private hospitals in Delhi have been struggling to replenish their oxygen supply.

Max hospitals had also sent SOS following which oxygen tanks reached their facilities.

Some hospitals even requested the Delhi govt to shift patients to other healthcare facilities.