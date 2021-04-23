Arrests were made on April 23 after Extinction Rebellion activists dumped coal outside a major insurance company in London.
Arrests made after Extinction Rebellion activists drop coal outside London insurance company
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 03:43s 0 shares 1 views
Footage from Joao Daniel Pereira shows City of London Police officers making arrests after a truck full of coal dumped its contents outside Lloyd's of London.
Protesters placed placards reading "do not insure the West Cumbria coal mine" and "we are the dead canaries."