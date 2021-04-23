Skip to main content
Sunday, April 25, 2021

Arrests made after Extinction Rebellion activists drop coal outside London insurance company

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Arrests were made on April 23 after Extinction Rebellion activists dumped coal outside a major insurance company in London.

Footage from Joao Daniel Pereira shows City of London Police officers making arrests after a truck full of coal dumped its contents outside Lloyd's of London.

Protesters placed placards reading "do not insure the West Cumbria coal mine" and "we are the dead canaries."

