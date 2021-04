‘Sleaze is back and it’s bigger than before’ says Starmer

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer has said that “sleaze is back” within the Conservative party, adding “it’s bigger than what it was before”.

The Labour leader’s comments come during a visit to Hartlepool in north east England, where he was asked about the recent revelations regarding lobbying.

Report by Patelr.

