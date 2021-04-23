Bumble Match Leads to Arrest of Capitol Rioter

A New York man was arrested with the help of a Bumble user who tipped the FBI after having a DM exchange where he bragged about having joined the Capitol riot.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
A New York man was arrested Thursday after allegedly bragging on the dating app Bumble about his involvement in the deadly riot at..
A US man has reportedly been arrested and charged after telling a match "I did storm the Capitol".
Robert Chapman of Yonkers, New York, faces four counts in connection with the January 6 riot.