Top doctor explains how Covid patients can monitor oxygen at home

Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan spoke on hospitalization of Covid patients.

He said,”patient's lungs' condition, blood test reports, comorbidities, and age create a scenario under which we can say if it is right for them to be hospitalised...I did like to tell doctors to keep in mind that who has to be recommended to hospital." "Anyone who gets an RT-PCR positive report should not immediately start thinking that they have to be hospitalised.

The Medanta chairman said that there is no need to panic.

"The understanding of patients, wastage of oxygen and judicious use of oxygen by the hospitals can bridge the supply of oxygen.

We have to use the resources carefully," he said.

Watch the full video for more details.