Amid COVID surge, Poonch administration restricted markets to 50 pc operational

In the backdrop of the second surge of COVID-19 in India, JandK's Poonch administration restricted markets to just 50 per cent.

The market witnessed low footfall of people due to the restriction.

Many shops remained closed in the market in Poonch.

The administration also imposed the night curfew amid the surge in COVID cases.

Poonch registered 157 active cases so far.