Indonesia says all on board dead after submarine sinks and cracks open

Indonesia's navy declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open, killing 53 crew members aboard, after finding items from the vessel over the past two days.Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the presence of an oil slick as well as debris near the site of the submarine’s last dive on Wednesday off the island of Bali were clear proof the KRI Nanggala 402 sank.