2021 Razzies go to Sia's Music and Mike Lindell's Absolute Proof

Music, the controversial film directed by Australian singer-songwriter Sia, has received a leading three prizes at the 41st Golden Raspberry Awards.The annual ceremony – known as the Razzies – “honours” the worst in movies, handing out gongs for what it deems were the lowlights of the Hollywood year.Absolute Proof, a documentary from American pillow magnate Mike Lindell alleging the 2020 presidential election was marred by widespread fraud, was named worst picture.