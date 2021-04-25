Daily Dividend Report: SKT,COKE,NRC,CIVB,NSEC

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on May 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2021.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1775 per share, payable on May 14, 2021, to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2021.

National Research Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Civista Bancshares announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per common share to shareholders of record April 20, 2021, payable May 1, 2021.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $1.9 million.

Based on the Civista's closing stock price of common shares of $23.27 on April 8, 2021, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 2.06%.

On April 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share.

This cash dividend is payable on May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record May 3, 2021.