Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Top 10 Ways Godzilla vs Kong Sets Up Future MonsterVerse Movies

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:12s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Ways Godzilla vs Kong Sets Up Future MonsterVerse Movies

These unanswered questions could be the fuel that ignites a massive franchise!

For this list, we’ll be looking at dangling plot threads or questions introduced in the heavyweight monster throwdown that might have implications for future MonsterVerse projects.

Our countdown includes Skull Island Timeline, Titan Chasers, An Ancient Rivalry, and more!





