Princess Royal attends dawn Anzac service

The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, attend the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Wellington Arch, London.

Anzac Day – April 25 – marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.Later, the couple will attend the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.