Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by 11

The Government said a further 11 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 127,428.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 1,712 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total to 4,404,882