Indian coronavirus death toll crosses 200,000 threshold amid devastating surge
Indian coronavirus death toll crosses 200,000 threshold amid devastating surge

Crematoriums across India are struggling to keep up with the grim task of accommodating the pile-up of bodies as Covid-19 deaths continued to surge across the country.Overwhelmed by the sheer number of bodies, funeral areas in New Delhi have been extended with new plots outlined with red bricks in an attempt to keep up with the influx.