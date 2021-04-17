COVID-19: India continues to report spike of over 2 lakh cases

COVID-19 situation continues to deteriorate across the country.

Daily cases breached 2-lakh mark on third consecutive day on April 17 as India reported 2,34,692 new cases.

Country's COVID caseload is at 1,45,26,609 with 16,79,740 active cases.

1,23,354 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 1,26,71,220.

With 1,341 new deaths, death toll has mounted to 1,75,649.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,49,72,022 samples tested for COVID-19.

The COVID vaccination drive is underway across country.

So far 11,99,37,641 COVID vaccine jabs have been inoculated.