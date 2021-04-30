‘1 crore Covid patients may end up with diabetes’: Doctors on steroids overuse

As India struggles to control the spread of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, doctors in the country are now warning about the overuse of steroids.

Speaking to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad, Dr. Jalil Parkar said many patients who recovered after being given steroids came back a few months later with multiple problems. ‘1 lakh out of the 2 crore odd Covid patients could end up with diabetes if people do not know when to stop using steroids,’ Dr. Parkar warned.

Dr Amit Thadani, Medical Director at Niramaya Hospitals also said that there is no role of steroids in treating mild cases and said that use of should be judicious.

