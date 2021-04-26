City on a Hill S02E06 Don't Go Sayin Last Words

City on a Hill 2x06 Don't Go Sayin Last Words - Next on Season 2 Episode 6 - Promo Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kelvin (Kameron Kierce) struggles to lead the Braxton Boys.

Jackie homes in on Grace (Pernell Walker).

Decourcy finds himself at a disconnect with Siobhan (Lauren E.

Banks), as he seeks vengeance while she focuses on recovery.

Cathy (Amanda Clayton) pays a visit to old friends.

Jenny (Jill Hennessy) uncovers the truth about her new friend.

Starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge.

