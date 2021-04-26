City on a Hill S02E06 Don't Go Sayin Last Words

City on a Hill 2x06 Don't Go Sayin Last Words - Next on Season 2 Episode 6 - Promo Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kelvin (Kameron Kierce) struggles to lead the Braxton Boys.
Jackie homes in on Grace (Pernell Walker).
Decourcy finds himself at a disconnect with Siobhan (Lauren E.
Banks), as he seeks vengeance while she focuses on recovery.
Cathy (Amanda Clayton) pays a visit to old friends.
Jenny (Jill Hennessy) uncovers the truth about her new friend.
Starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge.
Watch new episodes on Sundays at 9/8c on SHOWTIME.
#SHOWTIME #CityOnAHill